Indian-origin Canadian businessman killed after confronting man urinating on car
What's the story
Arvi Singh Sagoo, a 55-year-old Indian-origin businessman in Canada, died after being attacked by a man who was urinating on his car. The incident occurred near 109 Street and 100 Avenue in central Edmonton on October 19. Sagoo was found unconscious with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he died five days later.
Arrest details
Suspect charged with aggravated assault
The suspect in the case, Kyle Papin, 40, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Unit is investigating the incident further, and additional charges are likely to be laid. Per reports, Sagoo was walking back to his vehicle with his girlfriend after dinner when they saw Papin urinating on their car. When Sagoo confronted him, the suspect reportedly replied, "Whatever I want," before punching Sagoo in the head.
Fundraiser initiative
Fundraiser launched to support Sagoo's children
Sagoo collapsed on the spot as his girlfriend called the paramedics. He was placed on life support at a hospital but died five days later, on October 24. A family friend of Sagoo's, Vincent Ram, has started an online fundraiser to help his two children. The fundraiser aims to cover funeral expenses and daily living costs for the children. It also seeks to establish a foundation for their future needs, such as education and emotional support.