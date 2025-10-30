Indian-origin Canadian businessman killed after confronting man urinating on car

Arrest details

Suspect charged with aggravated assault

The suspect in the case, Kyle Papin, 40, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Unit is investigating the incident further, and additional charges are likely to be laid. Per reports, Sagoo was walking back to his vehicle with his girlfriend after dinner when they saw Papin urinating on their car. When Sagoo confronted him, the suspect reportedly replied, "Whatever I want," before punching Sagoo in the head.