Manjit Singh Bedi, FBI's 'Most Wanted Fraudster' arrested in India

Bedi allegedly swiped SNAP beneficiaries' EBT cards for cash instead of selling them food.

He would keep half the proceeds for himself, defrauding low-income families and the US government.

The indictment states that from March 2024 to June 2025, Bedi devised a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Agriculture by processing transactions as legitimate purchases using his shop's point-of-sale terminal.