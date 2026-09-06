Manjit Singh Bedi, FBI's 'Most Wanted Fraudster' arrested in India
What's the story
Manjit Singh Bedi, an Indian-origin naturalized US citizen, has been arrested by the Punjab Police. He was placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Most Wanted Fraudsters list for allegedly defrauding the US government of at least $600,000 (approximately ₹5.7 crore). The fraud involved misusing food assistance benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at his grocery store in Tacoma, Washington.
Fraud scheme
Allegations of defrauding low-income families and the US government
Bedi allegedly swiped SNAP beneficiaries' EBT cards for cash instead of selling them food.
He would keep half the proceeds for himself, defrauding low-income families and the US government.
The indictment states that from March 2024 to June 2025, Bedi devised a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Agriculture by processing transactions as legitimate purchases using his shop's point-of-sale terminal.
Arrest details
Arrest linked to separate case under Indian law
Bedi was arrested in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Friday after the FBI sought public help to locate him. He had returned to India in April 2026 after allegedly crossing into Canada.
The FBI had announced a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
His arrest is linked to a separate case registered under the Punjab Travel Professionals' Regulation Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions dealing with cheating and criminal breach of trust.
Legal proceedings
Federal arrest warrant issued against Bedi
Bedi was indicted on wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud charges in April 2026 but was allowed to appear in court without arrest.
He violated his conditions of supervision by traveling across the US-Canada border, leading to a federal arrest warrant being issued against him on May 21.
The Punjab Police investigation into Bedi's activities in India is separate from the US fraud allegations, with authorities saying further investigation will establish the full extent of his alleged activities.