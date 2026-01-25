Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, gang war suspected

An Indian-origin man, Dilraj Singh Gill, was shot dead in Burnaby, Canada , on January 22. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating the incident as a targeted attack linked to the ongoing gang conflict in British Columbia's Lower Mainland region. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to reports of gunfire and found Gill suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigation details Vehicle found torched near crime scene Despite life-saving efforts, Gill was pronounced dead at the scene. A vehicle was also found torched near the crime scene, which investigators believe was used in the crime. Setting fire to a getaway vehicle is a tactic often associated with organized gang violence in British Columbia. "A shooting, especially in a public place, is extremely troubling...for the entire community," IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said.

Criminal background Gill's criminal history and possible gang connections Gill, a Vancouver resident, was 28 years old at the time of his death. Local media reports suggest that he had a criminal history, including drug-related charges in 2021 and other offenses since 2016. His killing may be connected to the murder of another Indo-Canadian man, Navpreet Dhaliwal, who was shot dead in Abbotsford earlier this month. Dhaliwal was allegedly associated with the Brothers Keepers gang, a rival group to the UN gang, with which Gill was reportedly linked.

