Indian-origin Michelin-starred restaurateur convicted of spiking woman's drink
What's the story
Vikas Nath, a 63-year-old Indian-origin restaurateur and owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant Benares, has been convicted of spiking a woman's drink at London's Annabel's club. The Southwark Crown Court jury found him guilty of attempting to administer a substance with intent and possession of a Class B drug. The case hinged on Nath's own text messages, where he expressed sexual intentions and plans to drug the woman when his advances failed.
Text evidence
Nath's texts reveal sexual intentions and planning
In the weeks leading up to the incident, Nath sent several messages to friends revealing his sexual intentions. One message read, "I want to get laid, not hold hands," while another described the woman as "eminently f***able." On the day of the incident, he texted a friend saying he was at Annabel's and that "she ain't biting." These messages were presented by prosecutors as evidence of Nath's motive and planning.
Incident details
The shocking incident at London's exclusive Annabel's club
The incident occurred at Annabel's rooftop garden bar, where Nath ordered the woman a spicy margarita. When she left the table briefly, he used a straw to pour gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) into her drink from a bottle disguised as Madagascar vanilla extract. Staff noticed his "rather strange actions" and intervened by removing the drink and preventing the woman from returning to her table.
Victim's response
Woman felt 'betrayed' after learning the truth about Nath
The woman testified in court that she initially defended Nath, saying there was "no way he could do that." However, she felt "betrayed" when she learned the truth. The pair had met for lunches and attended social events together before this incident. After his arrest, police recovered two bottles of GBL from Nath's home and a hidden camera aimed at his bed.
Verdict reached
Nath denied intent to sexually assault the woman
Nath admitted to spiking the drink without consent but denied any intent to sexually assault the woman. He claimed he wanted to "relax" her and had used GBL himself before. The jury rejected his explanation. During his testimony, Nath broke down and admitted his behavior was "wrong," expressing deep regret over it. After the verdict was announced, Nath shook his head in disbelief and muttered, "That's bulls***."