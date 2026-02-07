Indian-origin Michelin-starred restaurateur convicted of spiking woman's drink

Vikas Nath, a 63-year-old Indian-origin restaurateur and owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant Benares, has been convicted of spiking a woman's drink at London 's Annabel's club. The Southwark Crown Court jury found him guilty of attempting to administer a substance with intent and possession of a Class B drug. The case hinged on Nath's own text messages, where he expressed sexual intentions and plans to drug the woman when his advances failed.

Text evidence Nath's texts reveal sexual intentions and planning In the weeks leading up to the incident, Nath sent several messages to friends revealing his sexual intentions. One message read, "I want to get laid, not hold hands," while another described the woman as "eminently f***able." On the day of the incident, he texted a friend saying he was at Annabel's and that "she ain't biting." These messages were presented by prosecutors as evidence of Nath's motive and planning.

Incident details The shocking incident at London's exclusive Annabel's club The incident occurred at Annabel's rooftop garden bar, where Nath ordered the woman a spicy margarita. When she left the table briefly, he used a straw to pour gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) into her drink from a bottle disguised as Madagascar vanilla extract. Staff noticed his "rather strange actions" and intervened by removing the drink and preventing the woman from returning to her table.

Advertisement

Victim's response Woman felt 'betrayed' after learning the truth about Nath The woman testified in court that she initially defended Nath, saying there was "no way he could do that." However, she felt "betrayed" when she learned the truth. The pair had met for lunches and attended social events together before this incident. After his arrest, police recovered two bottles of GBL from Nath's home and a hidden camera aimed at his bed.

Advertisement