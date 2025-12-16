Indian-origin restaurateur, living in US since 1994, detained by ICE 

Babblejit "Bubbly" Kaur, a 60-year-old Indian-origin woman and prominent member of the Long Beach restaurant community, was detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on December 1. The incident took place during what her family believed to be a routine biometrics appointment for her pending green card application. But her daughter said that when her mother was at the front desk of ICE office, several federal agents entered the building and told her she was being arrested.

Community response Kaur's family and community left in shock The arrest of Kaur, a former co-owner of Natraj Cuisine of India and Nepal in Belmont Shore, has left her family and the community shocked. According to IE, the family relocated to California in the mid-1990s. Kaur and her husband owned the Belmont Shore restaurant for over 20 years till it closed during the COVID-19 outbreak. They have three children, two of whom are US citizens, and Joti has legal status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Family ordeal Kaur's daughter recounts mother's terrifying experience Joti said the appointment was supposed to be the last administrative step for her mother's adjustment of status to permanent residency. She recounted that after entering the interview room, her mother was told she was under arrest. She was allowed a brief phone call with her lawyer before being taken away. "She was really scared," Joti said, adding that her mother was put in a van with other detainees, with her hands and feet shackled.

Legal implications Kaur's detention raises concerns over immigration enforcement practices Kaur's family was initially left in the dark about her whereabouts until they located her through the ICE detainee locator system. She was later moved to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center near Victorville, California. The local Congressman Robert Garcia has called for more oversight of immigration enforcement practices, describing Kaur's detention as "horrific."