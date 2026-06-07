Indian man shot dead in US pizza delivery 'trap': Family
What's the story
Anshul Kuncha, a 28-year-old Indian national from Telangana, was shot dead while delivering a pizza in Philadelphia, United States of America. The incident happened when Kuncha, who was employed with a multinational company and used to work part-time as a pizza delivery executive, received a "fake" delivery order to an isolated area. Upon his arrival at the location, an unidentified assailant opened fire, shooting him multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene.
Investigation
Family suspects it was a 'trap' to kill him
Anshul's family is worried about the motive behind his killing, noting that nothing was stolen. Reports indicate that two masked gunmen with backpacks were seen in the area during the shooting. His sister Tanvi alleged that it was a "trap" meant to kill him, saying, "He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area, but we later learned it was a decoy. There was no one there; it was a trap, meant solely to kill him."
Family's plea
Sister appeals for quick return of brother's body
Tanvi said, "My brother was a loving and joyful person... He had been in the US for nearly four years. We came to know that he was trapped through a fake pizza delivery request and was shot dead." Officials have told the family that Anshul's body can be handed over on Monday, but Tanvi has requested them to speed up the process so they can perform the final rites without delay.
Official response
Consulate General of India in New York issues statement
The Consulate General of India in New York has confirmed the incident and is in touch with local authorities and the bereaved family. "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul's family and is extending all possible assistance," it said in a post on X.
Community response
Sister cautions parents against sending children to US
After Kuncha's killing, his sister cautioned parents against sending their children to the US after this incident. She said, "This is a message to all parents considering sending their children to the US: My brother was a very loving and joyful person. He had no real reason to go to the US, but we sent him anyway. He didn't want to go either, but he did, and look where it got him. Do not send your children to the US."