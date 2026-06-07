Indian man shot dead in US pizza delivery 'trap': Family

Community response

Sister cautions parents against sending children to US

After Kuncha's killing, his sister cautioned parents against sending their children to the US after this incident. She said, "This is a message to all parents considering sending their children to the US: My brother was a very loving and joyful person. He had no real reason to go to the US, but we sent him anyway. He didn't want to go either, but he did, and look where it got him. Do not send your children to the US."