Indian student found dead in London apartment
What's the story
A 25-year-old Indian student was found dead in his London apartment on Tuesday. The deceased, S Srinath Reddy, hailing from Telangana's Kamareddy district, had moved to the UK for higher studies at De Montfort University in Leicester 14 months ago. His father, Madhusudan Reddy, revealed that they spoke normally the night before he died and confirmed he attended a friend's birthday party that evening.
Discovery details
Roommate discovered Reddy's body
Reddy's roommate discovered his body on Tuesday morning. The roommate claimed that Reddy died by hanging, but did not immediately inform other friends about the incident. Madhusudan Reddy has appealed to both the central and state governments for help in bringing his son's body back to India. Crowdfunding efforts are underway to assist with this process, as the family is financially strained due to education loans taken out for Srinath's studies abroad.
Appeal for assistance
Family seeks help from Indian government
Reddy was pursuing a master's degree at De Montfort University in Leicester. The family has also sought help from the Indian government to coordinate with British authorities in investigating the circumstances of Reddy's death. A relative whose son lives in London said these delays and lack of information have raised questions about what happened.