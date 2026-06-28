Indian student found dead in London apartment

Discovery details

Roommate discovered Reddy's body

Reddy's roommate discovered his body on Tuesday morning. The roommate claimed that Reddy died by hanging, but did not immediately inform other friends about the incident. Madhusudan Reddy has appealed to both the central and state governments for help in bringing his son's body back to India. Crowdfunding efforts are underway to assist with this process, as the family is financially strained due to education loans taken out for Srinath's studies abroad.