Indian travelers in UAE allowed 120 or 180 day extensions
World
If you're an Indian traveler in the United Arab Emirates and thinking of staying longer, here's the lowdown:
tourist visas can be extended several times, but only up to 120 days total.
If you're on a family visit or job exploration permit, you can stretch that out to 180 days.
Just make sure you know exactly which visa type you have before starting any extension process.
Dubai visa fees and overstay penalties
Extending your Dubai visa costs 600 dirhams plus 5% VAT, and if you're already in the UAE, expect some extra charges (like a 500-dirham in-country fee).
Overstaying without renewing? That'll set you back 50 dirhams for every extra day.
You can handle extensions online or at AMER centers. Just keep track of your dates so things don't get messy.