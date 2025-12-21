India suspends visa operations in Bangladesh's Chittagong, citing security 

The Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) in Bangladesh 's Chittagong has suspended operations till further notice. The decision comes after a recent security incident at the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) in the city. "Due to the recent security incident at AHCI Chattogram, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chattogram will remain suspended until further notice," read a statement on their official website.

Unrest details Protests erupt in Bangladesh following student leader's death The suspension of visa operations comes after violent protests erupted near the AHCI in Chattogram's Khulshi area. The protests were triggered by the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which led to broader unrest across Bangladesh, including attacks on media houses, cultural centers, and political offices. Security has been tightened outside the Assistant High Commission following these incidents.

Diplomatic strain India summons Bangladesh's High Commissioner amid diplomatic tensions The unrest in Bangladesh has also strained diplomatic ties with India. New Delhi summoned Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh's High Commissioner in New Delhi, to lodge a formal protest against threats to its missions and inflammatory statements by Bangladeshi political leaders. The situation remains tense as both countries navigate through these developments.