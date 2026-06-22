Indians among 13 killed in Qatar gas plant explosion 

Official statement

Deceased include Pakistani nationals

Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi confirmed the casualties and said they included Indian and Pakistani nationals. He said 66 others were injured in the blast. "Sixty-six people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment, none of whom are in life-threatening condition," al-Kaabi said. QatarEnergy did not provide details ​on where in the plant the explosion took place or the extent of the damage but al-Kaabi, who is also the CEO of QatarEnergy, said an investigation had started.