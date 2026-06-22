Indians among 13 killed in Qatar gas plant explosion
What's the story
Thirteen people were killed and 66 others were injured after an explosion at the Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in Qatar on Sunday. The blast occurred as workers were trying to restart operations that had been suspended after an Iranian missile attack in March. Qatari authorities have termed the incident a "technical accident" at the Barzan local gas supply facility, which is part of Ras Laffan Industrial City.
Official statement
Deceased include Pakistani nationals
Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi confirmed the casualties and said they included Indian and Pakistani nationals. He said 66 others were injured in the blast. "Sixty-six people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment, none of whom are in life-threatening condition," al-Kaabi said. QatarEnergy did not provide details on where in the plant the explosion took place or the extent of the damage but al-Kaabi, who is also the CEO of QatarEnergy, said an investigation had started.
Blast
Iranian missile attack reduced Qatar's LNG export capacity
The explosion was powerful enough to rattle windows and be felt over 70km away in central Doha, causing panic among residents. In March, an Iranian missile attack on two key gas-processing units reduced Qatar's LNG export capacity by about 17%. QatarEnergy's CEO had said that repairs would take three to five years. The war also forced the evacuation of around 10,000 workers from offshore rigs and onshore processing plants.