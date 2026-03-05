Indians being denied shelter in Jerusalem amid war? Israel clarifies 

Israel has dismissed reports that Indian nationals were denied shelter in Jerusalem amid the escalating conflict with Iran . The clarification came after an image of people sleeping in metro stations went viral on social media. Guy Nir, spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in India, called the reports "fake news." He said "people of all ethnicities" are visible in the image and clarified that underground metro stations serve as official safe spaces during emergencies.

Safety advisory Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in Israel "Metro stations are designated and official safe spaces...Many of my Tel Aviv friends pass their nights there....Indian nationals are welcome, along with all nationals," he said. The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv issued a safety advisory for its nationals in Israel after the conflict escalated. The advisory urged Indians to "exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times." It also advised them to follow safety instructions from Israeli authorities, including directions from the Home Front Command.

Diplomatic efforts India supports resolution of conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy: PM Modi As the conflict escalated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grave concern over the Middle East conflict and reiterated India's stance on resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. "India's stance has always been clear on tensions across the world. India has consistently advocated for peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the call for peace becomes stronger," he said. PM Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation and emphasize civilian safety as a priority.

