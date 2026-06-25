LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Indians can now buy homes in Saudi Arabia
Indians can now buy homes in Saudi Arabia
The new law allows three broad categories of people to buy property

Indians can now buy homes in Saudi Arabia

By Mudit Dube
Jun 25, 2026
04:52 pm
What's the story

Saudi Arabia has opened its real estate market to foreign buyers, including Indians. The announcement was made by the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), which launched an online portal called 'Saudi Properties' for applications. This move comes after the Foreign Real Estate Ownership Law came into effect in January 2026.

Who can buy

Who can buy property in Saudi Arabia?

The new law allows three broad categories of people to buy property. Non-Saudi residents living and working in Saudi Arabia can apply directly using their residency number. Non-Saudi individuals living outside the Kingdom must first get a digital identity card from a Saudi mission before applying through the portal. Foreign companies without a presence in Saudi Arabia also qualify but need to register with the Ministry of Investment first.

Market potential

Potential for Indian investors

Indian buyers, especially NRIs and investors looking to diversify from Dubai, may find good opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Anuj Kejriwal of ANAROCK Group said the digital portal "reduces friction and makes it easier for overseas buyers." The large Indian population in Saudi Arabia could sustain interest due to cultural familiarity and rental demand.

Advertisement

Market restrictions

Restrictions and challenges

However, property ownership is restricted in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Only Saudi companies and Muslim individuals can own property there. Other areas of Saudi Arabia are open to foreigners, including giga-projects like The Red Sea and NEOM. Saudi Arabia's decision to open its real estate market is part of a larger strategy under Vision 2030 to diversify its economy and attract foreign capital. The Kingdom is undergoing major urban development, tourism, entertainment, hospitality, and business expansion projects.

Advertisement