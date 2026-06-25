Indians can now buy homes in Saudi Arabia
What's the story
Saudi Arabia has opened its real estate market to foreign buyers, including Indians. The announcement was made by the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), which launched an online portal called 'Saudi Properties' for applications. This move comes after the Foreign Real Estate Ownership Law came into effect in January 2026.
Who can buy
Who can buy property in Saudi Arabia?
The new law allows three broad categories of people to buy property. Non-Saudi residents living and working in Saudi Arabia can apply directly using their residency number. Non-Saudi individuals living outside the Kingdom must first get a digital identity card from a Saudi mission before applying through the portal. Foreign companies without a presence in Saudi Arabia also qualify but need to register with the Ministry of Investment first.
Market potential
Potential for Indian investors
Indian buyers, especially NRIs and investors looking to diversify from Dubai, may find good opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Anuj Kejriwal of ANAROCK Group said the digital portal "reduces friction and makes it easier for overseas buyers." The large Indian population in Saudi Arabia could sustain interest due to cultural familiarity and rental demand.
Market restrictions
Restrictions and challenges
However, property ownership is restricted in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Only Saudi companies and Muslim individuals can own property there. Other areas of Saudi Arabia are open to foreigners, including giga-projects like The Red Sea and NEOM. Saudi Arabia's decision to open its real estate market is part of a larger strategy under Vision 2030 to diversify its economy and attract foreign capital. The Kingdom is undergoing major urban development, tourism, entertainment, hospitality, and business expansion projects.