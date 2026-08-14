Attacks on Indians living abroad increased sevenfold in 5 years
What's the story
Attacks on Indians living abroad have increased nearly sevenfold in the last five years. The data provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Rajya Sabha showed that 15 incidents were reported in 2021, which rose to a staggering 104 by 2025. The United States recorded the highest number of such incidents with 33 cases over this period.
Rising incidents
Breakdown of attacks by country
After the US, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed 32 cases of violence against Indians. The United Kingdom and Canada followed closely with 31 and 30 cases, respectively.
Other countries where such incidents were reported include Ireland (24), Russia (23), and Germany (19).
In total, there were 302 attacks on Indians between 2021 and 2025.
Annual data
Yearly breakdown of incidents in US and UAE
The data also showed a yearly breakdown of the incidents.
In the US, one attack was reported in 2021, six in 2022, one in 2023, 11 in 2024, and 14 in 2025.
The UAE saw three attacks in 2021, which increased to four (2022), seven (2023), six (2024) and 12 in 2025.
Other countries
Yearly breakdown of incidents in UK, Canada, and Ireland
The UK recorded one attack in 2021, four in 2022, 11 in 2023, 10 in 2024, and five in 2025.
Canada had three cases in 2021, which increased to six each for both years (2022-23), seven (2024) and eight (2025).
Ireland saw a steep rise from one case each year from 2021-22 to five (2023), seven (2024) and 10 in 2025.
Unprecedented rise
Mali witnessed 11 attacks in 2025
Mali witnessed a shocking increase with no cases from 2021 to '24 but 11 attacks reported in 2025.
Responding to these incidents, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh reiterated India's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad.
He said, "Indian Missions and Posts remain vigilant and closely monitor any untoward incidents affecting Indian nationals abroad. Such incidents are immediately taken up with the authorities concerned of the host country to ensure....perpetrators are punished."