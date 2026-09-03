'Mayday...': Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight diverted after pilot falls ill
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday after one of the pilots fell ill mid-air. The incident led the aircraft, an A320neo operating as flight 6E 1302, to declare a Mayday emergency, TOI reported. The plane had taken off from Doha about an hour late.
Emergency protocol
Pilot incapacitation is a serious in-flight emergency
Less than two hours into the flight, the aircraft changed its course toward Muscat for an emergency landing.
Pilot incapacitation is a serious in-flight emergency, as it requires one pilot to handle all duties single-handedly.
This includes flying and monitoring the aircraft, navigating, communicating with air traffic control, managing systems, and responding to emergencies.
Airline response
Crew member was attended to after landing: IndiGo
In a statement, IndiGo confirmed the diversion was due to an urgent medical requirement for one operating crew member.
IndiGo said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru...was diverted to Muscat due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members."
"The said crew member was attended to by the medical team upon landing and is feeling better now."
An alternate aircraft and new crew were arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru.