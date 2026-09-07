Indonesia: 50,000-feet high volcanic ash delays 2,300 flights
What's the story
The Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia has erupted multiple times since Friday, sending ash clouds up to 50,000 feet into the atmosphere. The eruptions have led to the closure of eight airports across the country, including Jakarta's main airports. The transport ministry said on Monday over 270,000 people have been affected by the delay, diversion, or cancellation of 2,300 flights. Jakarta's main airport will remain closed until 6:00pm, along with six other airports.
Eruption details
No casualties reported yet
The Geological Agency of Indonesia reported that the volcano first erupted for 30 seconds at 3:53am on Sunday.
A second, shorter eruption followed about three hours later, with a third eruption recorded on Sunday night.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, but people are advised to remain at least three kilometers from the crater.
Travel disruption
Airports shut in Jakarta, Bali, and Medan
The ash clouds have forced the closure of Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta and Halim Perdanakusuma airports, along with six other airports, including Lampung's Radin Inten II Airport.
Services at Bali's main airport and Medan were also disrupted.
Schools in affected areas of Jakarta and Lampung have switched to online learning to keep children safe from the ash fallout. The disaster agency has also recommended people wear masks when outdoors.
However, no evacuation order has been issued so far.
Volcano history
One plume soared over 20,000 feet
The Indonesian volcanology agency and the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Center used satellite photos to identify two ash clouds.
One plume soared over 20,000 feet (6,100 meters) and drifted northeast over Jakarta, Banten, West Java, and the surrounding waters.
A second cloud rose to 50,000 feet (15,200 meters) and covered areas of Banten, Lampung, and Bengkulu provinces, the southern Sunda Strait, and the Indian Ocean west of Sumatra.
Volcano
Volcano has been more active since July
The Anak Krakatau volcano has been more active since July, with Sunday's eruption being the strongest in that period. Lana Saria of Indonesia's Geological Agency said this indicates a continuous supply of magma and gas beneath the volcano.
Anak Krakatau is one of Indonesia's 130 active volcanoes, situated on the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone.
Over 400 people were killed by a tsunami caused by Anak Krakatau's eruption in 2018.