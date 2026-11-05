Indonesia wildfires hit Sumatra Borneo Papua, 400,000 suffer respiratory infections
Indonesia is dealing with its worst wildfires in 11 years, hitting Sumatra, Borneo, and Papua hard.
The fires have triggered a major health crisis: over 400,000 people across seven provinces are suffering from respiratory infections.
After a tragic helicopter crash during firefighting efforts in Borneo, Australia has stepped in to help with waterbombing missions.
Indonesia ramps up firefighting, students protest
To fight the fires, Indonesia is ramping up its response with more aircraft and cloud seeding, plus asking other countries for support.
Australia is sending two planes for fire missions from November 6-12.
Meanwhile, student protests are growing louder in cities like Jakarta, calling out the government on environmental issues and demanding urgent action to protect both people's health and the environment.