Injured Captain Smit Machchhar averts flydubai midair emergency on flight
Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, is being celebrated worldwide after stopping a mid-air emergency on flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
When the co-pilot started acting strangely, Captain Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to unlock the cockpit door and let passengers in, preventing a potential disaster.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu later confirmed what happened and praised his bravery.
Leaders and experts praise Smit Machchhar
World leaders like Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump called Captain Macchchar's actions heroic, with aviation experts also applauding his calm under pressure.
US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee even called him a "hero."
In a fun twist, David Keyes (a former spokesman and advisor to Netanyahu) joked that Israel should honor him by ordering Indian food, a nod to just how much people appreciate his quick thinking.