A witness account of the United States 's operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been released by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The account, purportedly from a security guard loyal to Maduro, details the use of an unidentified sonic weapon that caused Venezuelan soldiers to bleed from their noses and vomit blood. The operation took place on January 3, 2026, and was carried out by US special forces.

Eyewitness account Eyewitness describes 'massacre' The Venezuelan guard described the raid as a "massacre," saying their radar systems were disabled without warning and drones invaded their territory. He recalled that around 20 technologically advanced US troops were deployed from helicopters, armed with a powerful sonic weapon. The guard said, "We were hundreds, but we had no chance. They were shooting with such precision and speed."

Operation details US operation involved 150 aircraft The US operation involved around 150 aircraft and targeted Venezuelan air defense systems. The mission was led by President Donald Trump's administration after months of planning. The goal was to neutralize Russian-made S-300V and Buk-M2 missile systems, as well as Chinese JY-27A systems in Venezuela. An estimated 100 Venezuelan security forces were killed in the attack, although it is unclear how many were killed by the sonic weapon.