Investigation finds over 600 Iranians advertising organs to repay debts
Iran's economic meltdown is hitting so hard that some folks are selling their organs just to pay off debts or afford daily basics.
A recent investigation found more than 600 online ads from Iranians offering kidneys, corneas, and more, many out of sheer desperation as prices soar and the currency keeps crashing.
US sanctions squeeze Iran's economy
This spike in organ sales comes as US sanctions tighten the squeeze on Iran's economy.
The Iranian rial has lost around a quarter of its value, inflation is at a staggering 90%, and US officials say the economy could take years to recover.
Meanwhile, tensions between the two countries keep rising, with growing security worries for those involved in enforcing these sanctions.