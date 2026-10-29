Qatari, Turkish funding behind massive Arab turnout in Israeli election?
What's the story
Israel's internal security service, the Shin Bet, is investigating allegations of foreign interference in its elections after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged electoral fraud. The probe was ordered following a directive from Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg to investigate suspected foreign funding and bribery. The investigation focuses on possible financial channels linked to Qatar and Turkey that may have sought to boost voter turnout in the Arab sector.
Probe details
Shin Bet investigates potential links to terrorist organization networks
Israeli media reported that investigators were examining whether money had passed through currency exchangers and local institutions via routes previously used to transfer terrorist funds.
Reports of envelopes containing cash and voting slips for the Ra'am party being intercepted are also under scrutiny.
Israeli public broadcaster KAN News reported that security officials have been probing these allegations since before Tuesday's elections.
Election allegations
Likud accuses Arab parties of 'stealing' the elections
PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party had earlier accused Arab parties of "trying to steal the election" after reports that three people were arrested on suspicion of trying to buy votes for the Ra'am party.
"Southern District detectives seized over NIS 24,000 (S$10,100) in cash, including pre-prepared envelopes containing money, and notes during searches," police said.
While a relatively small party, Ra'am could play a decisive role in forming an opposition-led coalition if election results are as close as expected.
Source
Alleged electoral interference by Qatar on far smaller scale
Appearing to admit the alleged electoral interference by Qatar, unnamed officials told Ynet and the Kan public broadcaster that the alleged interference was on a far smaller scale than reports would suggest.
"It's a much smaller affair than is being made out. It's not something that hasn't happened in the past — it's just that here it crossed a certain threshold of evidence that requires an investigation," the source, described as "nonpolitical," told Ynet.
Arrest call
National Security Minister calls for arrests
Shin Bet chief David Zini met PM Netanyahu on Wednesday to discuss the investigation.
During the meeting, he was reportedly updated on the suspicions regarding foreign interference in the election in Israel.
But the ongoing investigation will not delay publication of the final election results, a Central Elections Committee source told The Jerusalem Post.
However, a Likud lawyer told the daily that the party intends to seek the invalidation of results at polling stations where it suspects irregularities.
Votes
Arab parties are set to win a record 19 seats
The Central Election Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday afternoon that 89.8% of ballots had been counted, with Netanyahu's bloc on course to win 53 seats, while the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot was expected to win 48 seats.
Both are short of the 61 majority needed to govern.
The Arab parties are set to win a record 19 seats, almost doubling their current representation.