Investigators find no proof of 'blasphemy' against lynched Hindu man
What's the story
Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu man, was lynched and his body burned in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. The incident took place outside a garment factory where he worked. He was accused of making derogatory remarks about Islam. However, NDTV stated that investigators have found no direct evidence supporting these allegations. Md Samsuzzaman of the Rapid Action Battalion said residents and colleagues couldn't confirm any such remarks by Das.
Mob justice
Mob violence ensues, Das's body desecrated
Despite the lack of evidence, a rumor about Das's alleged remarks spread among factory workers. Alamgir Hossain, the factory's floor in charge, said workers demanded Das's termination, and a mob gathered outside the factory. To protect the establishment, Das was pushed out, where the mob lynched him with sticks and locally made weapons. His body was then hung from a tree on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set on fire.
Official response
Interim government condemns violence, promises action
The interim government of Bangladesh has condemned the mob lynching and promised that the perpetrators will not be spared. They said, "There is no space for such violence in new Bangladesh." The incident has also created tension in the area, with police trying to control it. Ten people have been arrested in connection with Das's murder as investigations continue into this tragic incident.