Investigators recover cockpit voice recorder from Florida Learjet crash
Investigators have found the cockpit voice recorder from the Learjet that crashed in Florida on November 1, tragically killing all nine people on board.
The jet was headed to the Bahamas when it ran into severe weather and caught fire.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the device was being evaluated at a lab in Washington.
Wreckage suggests midair breakup
The voice recorder could reveal what was happening in the cockpit during those final moments.
Early findings suggest the pilots dodged a big storm but got caught in a smaller, fast-building one instead, and some wreckage was found over a mile away, hinting at possible midair breakup.
Investigators are also digging into maintenance records and talking with staff from Upper Jets and air traffic controllers.
Since there are lots of questions, like why the plane was being thrown up and down more than 700 feet (213 meters), the NTSB says this investigation might take longer than most.