Iran allows Indian ships passage through Strait of Hormuz
World
Iran is now allowing Indian ships to pass through the vital Strait of Hormuz without the usual restrictions, a move announced by Iranian deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Amir Hayat Moqaddam.
This change comes as tensions rise in the region, and it is a big deal for India since the Strait of Hormuz is a major route for its oil and gas imports.
Exemptions smooth India's energy imports
The exemptions are set to make energy imports smoother for India. Iran hopes to get something back, especially medicines and pharmaceutical products from India.
While Indian and Chinese ships will pay transit fees, Qatari ships get a free pass.
The decision follows months of talks between India and Iran about keeping resources flowing smoothly.