Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA in July last year

Iran denies access to nuclear sites bombed by US, Israel

By Snehil Singh 05:16 pm Jun 23, 202605:16 pm

What's the story

Iran has refused to let United Nations nuclear inspectors into its facilities that were damaged during the 2025 conflict with Israel and the United States. The announcement was made by Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei at a press conference. "We have not had a meeting with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nor do we have any plans for the agency to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities damaged by the US and Zionist military aggression," he said.