Iran braces after President Trump says he'll 'finish the job'
Tensions are running high in Iran, with President Trump saying he'll "finish the job" against Tehran.
People in Tehran are stocking up on basics and even thinking about moving somewhere safer, while the US sends another aircraft carrier to the region.
Many worry that things could get worse no matter what happens in the upcoming US elections.
US naval blockade hits Iran's economy
Prime Minister Netanyahu's call to remove Iran's leaders has only added to fears.
The US naval blockade has already hit Iran's economy hard: oil exports are down, medicines are scarce, and prices for everyday foods like rice and beef keep climbing.
With talks stalled, Iranian officials have accused Washington of using economic pressure to destabilize the country, while signs of past strikes still linger across Tehran.