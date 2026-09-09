Iran captures US submarine after its 5 oil tankers attacked
What's the story
The Iranian navy has reportedly captured a US military unmanned underwater vehicle, known as a Dive-LD, at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz after the US struck five oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and near Iran's Kharg Island on Tuesday. "We trapped one of the most modern, intelligent and unmanned submarines of the terrorist American army at the entrance to...Hormuz. This submersible is equipped with the latest technologies," the IRGC said, releasing footage of the captured vessel.
Sub
Anduril acknowledged the loss
According to Iranian state media, the vessel was built by the California-based defense firm Anduril.
The 19-foot (5.8-meter) submersible can perform several operations, including mine countermeasures, seabed mapping, intelligence gathering, and inspection of undersea infrastructure like cables and pipelines, according to the manufacturer.
Anduril acknowledged the loss but downplayed the incident.
"Dive-LD is an attritable autonomous system, meaning it is designed from the outset to operate in dangerous environments where loss of the vehicle is...expected possibility," a spokesperson said.
US response
US confirms underwater drone malfunctioned
A Pentagon spokesperson also said an underwater drone had "malfunctioned more than a day ago" but clarified that this device was an older model and did not collect sensitive data or carry any classified sonar or radar equipment.
The US is heavily investing in unmanned naval systems for ocean monitoring, gathering intelligence and tracking adversary ships and submarines without risking sailors' lives.
Military actions
US destroys 5 Iranian oil tankers
CENTCOM earlier said it destroyed five Iranian oil tankers, accusing Tehran of targeting a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice for the past two days.
"Iran has used the tankers as part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies," CENTCOM said.
In response, Iran launched missiles at US forces stationed at the Al Azraq air base in Jordan, according to Al Jazeera. Jordanian authorities said air defenses intercepted and destroyed around 20 missiles.
Political stance
Iran vows to resist
To increase pressure on Iran, the US Department of the Treasury has also added 27 Iranian airlines to its Specially Designated Nationals List.
The department claimed that "Iran's commercial airlines have long supported the Iranian regime's destabilizing activities."
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed to continue resisting until "aggressors are brought to complete regret."
He reiterated Iran's opposition to war and stressed that the country's interests lie in regional security without warmongering.