Iran captures US submarine after its 5 oil tankers attacked 

According to Iranian state media, the vessel was built by the California-based defense firm Anduril.

The 19-foot (5.8-meter) submersible can perform several operations, including mine countermeasures, seabed mapping, intelligence gathering, and inspection of undersea infrastructure like cables and pipelines, according to the manufacturer.

Anduril acknowledged the loss but downplayed the incident.

"Dive-LD is an attritable autonomous system, meaning it ​is designed from the ​outset to operate ⁠in dangerous environments where loss of the vehicle is...expected possibility," a spokesperson said.