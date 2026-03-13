Iran claims its missiles hit US warship Abraham Lincoln

Iran 's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that its ballistic missiles have hit the United States aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The IRGC said the strike rendered the carrier non-operational and forced it to retreat from Gulf waters. However, the US Central Command has denied these claims, asserting that the American aircraft carrier "continues to support Operation Epic Fury."

US response US Central Command shares photo of USS Abraham Lincoln In response to the Iranian claims, the Central Command (CENTCOM) also shared a photograph of the USS Abraham Lincoln on social media. According to Iranian state media outlet Press TV, the Guards launched a "precision operation" against the carrier while it was operating in waters near the Sea of Oman. Iranian officials said they used advanced missiles and drones to strike the vessel some 340 kilometers from Iran's maritime borders.

Naval engagement Report on warning shots fired by US Navy CBS News reported that a US Navy vessel attempted to fire on an Iranian ship using its 5-inch, 54-caliber Mark 45 gun after the Iranian vessel sailed too close to the Lincoln aircraft carrier. While it is unclear which naval vessel fired on the Iranian ship, officials say it missed many times. It is also unknown if they were meant as warning shots. The status of the Iranian ship and its crew is unknown. The event happened earlier this week.

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