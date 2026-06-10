Iran claims coastal town without drinking water after US strikes 

Retaliation strike

Iran's Revolutionary Guards retaliate with missiles at US base

In response to the US strikes, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out attacks against the US al-Azraq base in Jordan and 21 targets. The targeted sites included F-35 hangars and a command-and-control facility. They warned they were ready to deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any further attacks. Jordan said they had intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran toward al-Azraq. The Kuwaiti army also said its air defense systems were engaging hostile aerial targets.