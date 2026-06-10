Iran claims coastal town without drinking water after US strikes
What's the story
Iran has accused the United States of targeting two water storage tanks in Sirik, a coastal city. The Iranian Consulate in Mumbai condemned the attack as a violation of human rights, stating that it cut off access to drinking water for local residents. "Targeting civilian water infrastructure raises serious humanitarian concerns." Iranian state media also confirmed the disruption of the city's drinking water supply due to US strikes on these tanks.
Retaliation strike
Iran's Revolutionary Guards retaliate with missiles at US base
In response to the US strikes, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out attacks against the US al-Azraq base in Jordan and 21 targets. The targeted sites included F-35 hangars and a command-and-control facility. They warned they were ready to deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any further attacks. Jordan said they had intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran toward al-Azraq. The Kuwaiti army also said its air defense systems were engaging hostile aerial targets.
Military response
Iranian drone had downed an Apache helicopter
The US military launched retaliatory strikes on Iran after it downed an American helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. A US official told Reuters that an Iranian one-way attack drone had downed an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump said both pilots survived and promised a response from Washington.
Targeted strikes
Strikes lasted four hours
The US military began striking at 17:00 EST on Tuesday, US Central Command (Centcom) said, calling the mission a "proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression." The strikes lasted around four hours before Centcom posted the operation had ended. A US official said around 20 Iranian targets had been hit. The targets included Iranian air defenses, radar sites and ground control stations, Centcom said in a statement.