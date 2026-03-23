US-Iran talks? Trump says 'very productive,' Tehran denies any discussions

A major discrepancy has emerged between the United States and Iran over recent diplomatic communications. On Monday, US President Donald Trump claimed that the two nations had "very good and productive conversations" over the last two days. He announced a five-day delay in planned military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure due to these discussions. However, Iran 's foreign ministry has categorically denied that any such talks took place.

Media response Fars news agency denies any direct communication Iran's Fars news agency also denied any direct communication between the US and Iran. The agency cited an unnamed source who claimed that Trump had backed down after learning about Iran's potential retaliation by attacking all regional power plants. This comes amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil and LNG transport.

Retaliation threat Revolutionary Guards threaten to retaliate The Revolutionary Guards of Iran have threatened to retaliate by attacking power plants in Israel and those supplying US bases if Trump's threats are carried out. This comes after Trump warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran didn't fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The conflict, now in its fourth week, has already seen several escalations and has claimed over 2,000 lives.

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