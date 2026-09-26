Iran offers to mediate Saudi-Houthi conflict, denies involvement
What's the story
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has denied his country's involvement in the recent escalation of conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. He offered to mediate the dispute, stressing that "What is happening in Yemen is not linked to Iran." Pezeshkian accused the United States and Israel of instigating divisions among Gulf countries for control over regional wealth.
Conflict escalation
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
The Houthis, an Iran-backed group, have been intensifying their attacks on Saudi Arabia. They have launched a barrage of missiles and drones at the kingdom, triggering retaliatory airstrikes from Saudi forces.
The conflict escalated further when Houthi fighters captured the strategic port city of Mocha between September 10 and 11.
Territory loss
Houthis's territorial gains in Yemen
After capturing Mocha, the Houthis moved into the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and took control of Perim (Mayun) Island.
They then advanced northward to capture the Hanish Islands archipelago.
This series of territorial gains led to Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces facing a major setback as they lost control over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb waterway.
Diplomatic rift
Pezeshkian expresses distrust in US talks
Pezeshkian also expressed distrust in talks with Washington, citing "repeated attacks and sanctions following every negotiation."
Unnamed US officials told The Wall Street Journal that President Donald Trump has rejected an Iranian offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a week.
Iran's military has warned all US deployment centers and interests in the region will become targets if Washington "makes a mistake" against Iran.