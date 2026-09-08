Iran dismisses reports Mojtaba Khamenei owns 2 penthouses in London 

The Iranian Embassy has categorically denied that Khamenei owns any property, either in Iran or abroad.

They said, "Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, like his esteemed father, owns no property, neither outside Iran nor inside the country. The Iranian people are well aware of his simple and non-ostentatious lifestyle."

The embassy also stressed that such baseless claims are made to create a false image of Khamenei's life and character.