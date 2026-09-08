Iran dismisses reports Mojtaba Khamenei owns 2 penthouses in London
What's the story
The Iranian Embassy in India has dismissed media reports claiming that the country's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, owns two luxury apartments near the Israeli embassy in London. The reports, published by The Sunday Times and other British outlets, alleged that the apartments were bought through intermediaries and recently traced to Khamenei. However, the Iranian Embassy has called these claims "completely baseless."
Property denial
Embassy denies ownership claims
The Iranian Embassy has categorically denied that Khamenei owns any property, either in Iran or abroad.
They said, "Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, like his esteemed father, owns no property, neither outside Iran nor inside the country. The Iranian people are well aware of his simple and non-ostentatious lifestyle."
The embassy also stressed that such baseless claims are made to create a false image of Khamenei's life and character.
Property details
Apartments located near Israeli embassy
The reports had said that the two apartments are located on Palace Green, an exclusive development overlooking Kensington Palace and close to the official London residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The building is situated on the same street as the Israeli embassy.
The British media reported earlier this year that these apartments were purchased through intermediaries in 2014 and 2016 for a combined £36 million.
The reports said these penthouses have now been put up for sale.
Surveillance connection
Reports come amid Iranian spying arrests in UK
The reports come after four Iranian and British-Iranian men were arrested in London on suspicion of surveilling "locations and individuals" associated with the city's Jewish community.
The proximity of the apartments to the Israeli embassy had drawn further attention, with a terrorism and security specialist quoted by The Daily Mail noting that the closeness means "Iran owns the view into the back of the Israeli Embassy from less than 50 meters away."