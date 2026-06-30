No negotiations with US planned in coming days: Iran
What's the story
Iran has denied any plans for negotiation meetings with the United States "in the coming days" over speculation that its delegation's visit to Qatar is linked to discussions with US officials. The announcement comes as both countries have been engaged in diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions over incidents in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, "In the coming days, we have no negotiation meetings at any level with the American side."
Clarification
Iranian delegation's visit to Qatar not linked to US talks
Baghaei also clarified that the Iranian delegation's visit to Qatar is not linked with any talks with US officials. He said, "The fact that US representatives are traveling to Qatar has no connection with the trip of the Iranian delegation." The purpose of their visit is to follow up on implementing provisions of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), specifically Article 11, which commits the US to release Iran's frozen and restricted funds and assets.
Statement
Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement
Baghaei added that under Article 13 of the 14-point MoU, negotiations on a final agreement can begin only after implementation of the five provisions, namely, Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of the MoU, has begun and continues. This means the parties must first demonstrate progress on the agreed-upon preliminary measures before moving to broader negotiations.
Meeting details
US envoy, Kushner to meet Iranian officials in Doha
Despite Iran's denial, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner are reportedly set to meet Iranian officials in Doha. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the meeting, which, according to Trump, was requested by Iran. She said that President Donald Trump hopes for continued peace efforts, and "Iranians would be best to sign a good deal with the United States of America."
Meeting denial
No technical working group meetings this week under MoU
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, also denied any technical working group meetings this week under the MoU. He said consultations with Qatar continue, but "news from some media outlets that technical talks by working groups are being held in Doha cannot be confirmed." Gharibabadi said that the first round of technical talks would take place once conditions are met and an agreement on date and location is reached.