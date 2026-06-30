No negotiations with US planned in coming days: Iran

Clarification

Iranian delegation's visit to Qatar not linked to US talks

Baghaei also clarified that the Iranian delegation's visit to Qatar is not linked with any talks with US officials. He said, "The fact that US representatives are traveling to Qatar has no connection with the trip of the Iranian delegation." The purpose of their visit is to follow up on implementing provisions of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), specifically Article 11, which commits the US to release Iran's frozen and restricted funds and assets.