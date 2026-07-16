Iran puts up giant billboard showing Trump in coffin
What's the story
A massive billboard depicting United States President Donald Trump lying in an open black coffin has appeared in Tehran's Enghelab Square. The billboard shows Trump with his eyes and mouth shut, hair tousled, hands on a red tie, and feet facing skyward. Black concrete barriers used during funeral ceremonies for late Iranian leader Ali Khamenei are arranged like a coffin with Trump's image inside.
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In Tehran, Iran has put up a billboard showing U.S. President Donald Trump in a coffin.— DeSota (@desota) July 16, 2026
Close by, a statue represents the fist of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. pic.twitter.com/RqmnlgrSVq
Message revealed
Billboard displays 'We will kill Trump'
The billboard features white graffiti reading "We Will Kill Trump" in both Persian and English.
It also mentions "In memory of Minab's children," referring to a southern Iranian city where an elementary school was hit by a US strike on February 28.
This display comes amid intensified military actions between the US and Iran, with the US targeting Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities.
Strike confirmation
US Central Command confirms new wave of strikes
On Wednesday, the US Central Command (Centcom) confirmed a new wave of strikes against Iranian military capabilities.
The operation, which ended at 9:00pm ET on July 15 (Wednesday), used precision-guided munitions against multiple targets, including Bandar Abbas, a key Iranian port city.
Iran's state-linked news agency Fars reported that US missiles struck a children's cancer hospital in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran.
The attack forced the evacuation of 211 hospitalized patients, according to the Iranian Embassy in Malaysia.
Strike impact
IRGC claims MQ-9 drone downed over southwestern Iran
In retaliation, Iran announced a drone attack on the Azraq Air Base of the United States in Jordan. Iranian state media reported that the operation targeted communication systems, a fixed radar installation, and fuel storage facilities using kamikaze drones.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards also claimed that an "enemy" MQ-9 drone was shot down over the southwestern city of Andimeshk.
The drone was reportedly shot down by a newly deployed air defense system operated by the force's Aerospace Division.