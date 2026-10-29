Iran claims it shot down another US drone
What's the story
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed to have shot down an American MQ-1 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz. The incident took place opposite the coastal area of Sirik, according to semi-official news outlet ISNA. This is the 14th MQ-1 drone that the IRGC has intercepted and destroyed using its air defense system, as per their statement.
Ongoing conflict
US drone over southern Iran
On Sunday, Iran's army had also claimed that its air defense forces shot down and destroyed a US Lucas-type drone over the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.
Citing the military's public relations department, Tasnim news agency said the drone was destroyed "by the fire of the Air Defense Force's systems, under the country's integrated air defense network."
Rising tensions
US preparing for military campaign against Iran
These attacks come as the US plans a military campaign against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington has asked several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a "short, intense military campaign" against Tehran after the upcoming US midterm elections.
The report said President Donald Trump has not made a final decision but is leaning toward a "large post-election attack" that could target Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites.