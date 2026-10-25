Iran claims shooting down US drone over Bandar Abbas
What's the story
Iran's military has claimed to have shot down a United States LUCAS drone over Bandar Abbas, a port city near the Strait of Hormuz. The incident comes amid rising tensions between Tehran, Washington, and Israel. The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the drone was brought down by air defense systems of Iran's integrated air defense network.
Escalating tensions
Trump hinted at possible military action against Iran
The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action against Iran, while also leaving room for a diplomatic solution.
On Friday, Trump had said that the United States "may do another little Epic Fury," referring to the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that started on February 28.
Staunch stance
Renewed conflict won't change Tehran's policies: Iranian foreign minister
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that the possibility of renewed conflict wouldn't change Tehran's policies.
"Recently, there has been talk of a new war, but I am already thinking about the post-war period," he said during a televised event in Tehran.
Araghchi added that Iran had already faced attacks twice and warned against another attempt.
Previous incident
Reported interception follows earlier incident
The reported interception over Bandar Abbas comes after an earlier incident on October 20, when Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian reports described this as the 54th such drone to be downed.
The latest incident adds to regional security concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for global energy shipments.
Wider conflict
Wider escalation across West Asia
The latest developments come amid a wider escalation across West Asia.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed to have targeted Al-Nasr camp and a naval military base in Aden on October 24.
Yemen's internationally recognized government also reported Houthi missile attacks on coast guard installations in the city.
Separately, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence reported missile debris in Mecca and Jeddah after interceptions.