'Burj Khalifa hit by Iranian drone': Dubai blast video surfaces

A video has emerged showing an explosion near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai , amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States. The footage shows black smoke rising from a distance after an Iranian drone was reportedly spotted near the iconic skyscraper. However, it remains unclear if the Burj Khalifa was intentionally targeted or if it sustained any damage during this incident.

Landmark details Burj Khalifa worth $1.5 billion The Burj Khalifa, which stands at 828 meters tall, is a symbol of Dubai's resilience and strength. The skyscraper is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion and attracts millions of visitors every year with its observation decks on the 124th, 125th, and 148th floors. Its developer, Emaar Properties, has insured the main structure for about $1.5 billion while individual units are insured separately by their owners.

Escalating tensions US, Israel launch preemptive strikes on Iran The incident comes after the United States and Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury." The attacks were aimed at changing the regime of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran. US President Donald Trump justified these strikes as necessary to defend Americans, warning, "Drop arms or face death." In response, Iran closed its airspace and vowed a decisive response against aggressors.

Incident details Earlier explosion reported from Palm Jumeirah Earlier in the day, an explosion was reported from Palm Jumeirah, a man-made island in Dubai. A building on the island was seen on fire, and black smoke rose into the sky. Four people were injured and taken for treatment, with authorities confirming that the fire has been brought under control. Visuals from the scene showed ambulances rushing toward it as residents reported hearing several loud bangs.

Drone sighting Authorities urge residents to remain calm In another video shared by Nexta TV, a Shahed drone was seen hitting an area between two buildings in a heavily populated part of Dubai. The Shahed drones are among Iran's deadliest weapons. However, it is unclear if such a drone was involved in the Burj Khalifa incident. Authorities have urged residents and tourists to remain calm and not circulate visuals of the incident on social media.