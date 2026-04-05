Iranian drone strikes hit Kuwait's power, water plants
What's the story
Iranian drone strikes have targeted two power and water desalination plants in Kuwait, causing significant damage. The attacks also led to a fire at an oil complex, according to a report by Al Jazeera. No injuries were reported from these incidents. The strikes are part of a series of assaults on civil infrastructure in the Gulf region, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Escalating tensions
String of attacks across Gulf region
The drone strikes in Kuwait are the latest in a string of attacks that have targeted civil infrastructure. Other incidents included a fire at the Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex and damage to a government office complex. Bahrain was also hit by Iranian drones, with several units of Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co attacked and an oil tank at Bapco Energies's storage facility set ablaze.
Rising alarm
Concerns of further escalation in the region
The attacks have raised concerns among Gulf countries about the potential for further escalation. Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reported from Doha, Qatar, saying that "the concern here in the region is that if President [Donald] Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu follow through on those threats to escalate attacks on Iran." She added that "the result may be that Tehran attacks similar facilities here in the Gulf."
Diplomatic efforts
Gulf countries continue to prioritize de-escalation and dialogue
Despite the ongoing attacks, Gulf countries continue to prioritize de-escalation and dialogue. Saudi Arabia has emphasized its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. However, there are indications that this defensive posture may change if attacks continue. The situation remains tense as authorities assess damages and respond to the incidents across affected regions in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi.