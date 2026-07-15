Iran withdraws from peace deal with US
What's the story
Iran has announced that it is withdrawing from the peace memorandum signed with the United States on June 17, calling the MOU "void." The decision comes after fresh airstrikes by the US on Iranian military targets and a renewed naval blockade around Iranian ports. President Donald Trump had earlier announced that Washington would take on the role of "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait."
MoU violation
US 'dismantled' June 17 peace agreement: Iran
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the US decision to restart the blockade had "completely dismantled" the MOU signed last month.
He said, "The US has gone beyond merely violating the MoU. With tonight's naval blockade, the agreement has effectively been dismantled."
"Iran no longer considers itself bound by the memorandum," Gharibabadi said.
The MoU was intended to halt hostilities that began on February 28 and pause conflict for 60 days while both sides worked toward a broader settlement.
Strategic waters
Iran to take full control of Strait of Hormuz
Gharibabadi has also emphasized Iran's need to exercise full control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for national security.
He said Oman usually shares responsibility over the strait, but wartime conditions require Iran to take full control.
The Tasnim News Agency quoted him as saying Tehran would enforce its sovereignty over the strait "whatever that costs."
US
US hits 'dozens' of military targets
The US on Tuesday reimposed its naval blockade of Iranian ports, which it previously enforced between April and June.
Attacks were also reported across the region for the fourth straight day, with CENTCOM announcing that "US fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour wave to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews."
Escalating tensions
Trump threatens to expand military campaign against Iran
In response to Iran's withdrawal from the peace deal, President Trump has threatened to expand the US military campaign if Iran doesn't return to negotiations.
He said, "I'll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we'll hit energy targets."
"Next week it gets really bad for them," Trump said. "We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," he said.