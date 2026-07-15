Iran withdraws from peace deal with US

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the US decision to restart the blockade had "completely dismantled" the MOU signed last month.

He said, "The US has gone beyond merely violating the MoU. With tonight's naval blockade, the agreement has effectively been dismantled."

"Iran no longer considers itself bound by the memorandum," Gharibabadi said.

The MoU was intended to halt hostilities that began on February 28 and pause conflict for 60 days while both sides worked toward a broader settlement.