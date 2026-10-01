Iran intensifies crackdown on Baloch militants in Sistan and Baluchestan
World
Iranian authorities are cracking down harder on Baloch militant groups in the Sistan and Baluchestan region, after uncovering weapons and explosives during recent raids.
The rise of the Popular Fighters Front (PFF), a coalition including Jaish al-Adl, has made things even more tense.
Security forces have broken up three militant cells so far, arresting nine people and reporting three deaths.
Saravan clash kills 3 Revolutionary Guards
The situation isn't just risky for locals; three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard were killed last month in a clash with militants in Saravan.
With Sistan and Baluchestan sitting right next to Pakistan and Afghanistan, keeping the area secure is proving to be a tough challenge for Tehran.