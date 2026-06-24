Iran invites PM Modi to attend Khamenei's state funeral

Ceremony details

Details of the funeral ceremonies for Khamenei

The funeral ceremonies for Khamenei will commence on July 4 at Tehran's Grand Mosalla complex, where his body will lie in state. Public processions are planned in Tehran and Qom, followed by prayers in Iraq's holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. The burial will take place on July 9 at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Khamenei's hometown. Millions of mourners are expected to attend these events.