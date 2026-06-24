Iran invites PM Modi to attend Khamenei's state funeral
What's the story
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in February, WION reported. The multi-day event will include burial ceremonies. Notably, India had earlier expressed its condolences through Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who signed a condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi after Khamenei's death on February 28.
Ceremony details
Details of the funeral ceremonies for Khamenei
The funeral ceremonies for Khamenei will commence on July 4 at Tehran's Grand Mosalla complex, where his body will lie in state. Public processions are planned in Tehran and Qom, followed by prayers in Iraq's holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. The burial will take place on July 9 at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Khamenei's hometown. Millions of mourners are expected to attend these events.
Diplomatic ties
India's ties with Iran
India considers Iran a part of its extended neighborhood due to civilizational ties. PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held several talks with Iranian counterparts amid the West Asia conflict. After the death of Iran's then-President Ebrahim Raisi in May 2024, India observed national mourning and sent then-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to lead its delegation at his funeral in Tehran.
Diplomatic visit
Iran's foreign minister visited India recently
Recently, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting. He held bilateral talks with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and met PM Modi during his visit. Several countries have been invited to attend Khamenei's funeral. Delegations are expected from Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Russia and China, along with several Central Asian states. It is currently unknown who will represent India at the state funeral.