Iran issues new map to guide ships around Hormuz mines
What's the story
Iran has released new navigational maps for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz to help them avoid potential threats from sea mines. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has advised vessels to follow these revised traffic patterns and coordinate closely with its forces while transiting the strait. The new map shows alternative shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.
Conflict resolution
Maps issued during US-Iran ceasefire talks
The issuance of these maps comes amid a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. The deal, mediated by Pakistan, is contingent on Tehran lifting its blockade on oil and gas shipments through the strait. However, reports suggest that Iran may have closed the waterway in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon. As many as 254 people have been killed in the bombings. After the attack, it remains unclear whether the Strait is fully open for ships.
Iran
Iran reacts to Lebanon bombings
Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated in a sternly worded statement that Israel and the US had violated several terms of the provisional truce. He also condemned Israel's aggressive bombardment of Lebanon and the US demand that Iran have no right to develop its own uranium. "In such [a] situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable," the statement read. The message, however, did not explicitly suggest that Iran had rejected the truce.
Route details
New navigational routes proposed
The new navigational maps propose specific entry and exit corridors for vessels. Ships entering from the Sea of Oman are to pass north of Larak Island before heading into the Gulf. Those exiting should pass south of the island toward the Sea of Oman. This is to minimize contact with sea mines in hazardous zones.
Toll discussions
Potential transit fees for vessels
Iran has hinted that a long-term peace deal could involve charging vessels passing through the strait. President Donald Trump has also said Washington is considering a joint mechanism to impose transit charges on ships using this key shipping lane. However, reports are mixed about whether such fees are already in place or if they would violate existing agreements with Oman, which has said that no tolls can be imposed for crossing Hormuz.