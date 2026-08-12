Iran knew Trump's exact hotel floor during NATO summit: Report
What's the story
The United States had reportedly intercepted intelligence that Iran was aware of President Donald Trump's exact location in Ankara during the NATO summit. The information also indicated a potential missile threat to his aircraft, The New York Times reported. Two US officials who were privy to the intelligence told the publication that a specific surface-to-air missile threat was detected against any aircraft carrying Trump.
Missile
Someone was captured carrying a man-portable air-defense system
At the same time, someone was reportedly captured carrying a man-portable air-defense system near the NATO summit venue.
Taken together, the intelligence was deemed convincing enough to warrant an unusual operation to move Trump secretly out of Turkey.
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, was instrumental in assessing the threat and determining how to respond, according to The New York Times.
Deceptive measures
Trump publicly boarded an older model of Air Force One
For the operation, an elaborate security deception was employed.
In front of cameras, Trump boarded an older model of Air Force One but was secretly whisked away in a catering container to a smaller military aircraft.
This aircraft took him out of Turkey while the original Air Force One took off with senior US officials, journalists, and military personnel on board.
Concealed danger
Passengers on the decoy aircraft were not fully briefed
The passengers on the decoy aircraft were not fully briefed about the gravity of the situation.
The New York Times reported that this move may have shifted danger from Trump to those who stayed on board the presidential plane.
Among them were Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and senior White House aides Stephen Miller and Steven Cheung.
They were asked to keep their window shades closed during their flight from Ankara to Britain on July 8.
Operation backlash
The unusual maneuver has sparked criticism
The unusual maneuver has sparked criticism from some White House officials, who argued that those on board the decoy plane should have been protected or informed.
However, others defended the decision, saying protecting the president could justify extraordinary measures in light of a credible threat.
Trump later confirmed the operation, claiming he had followed Secret Service advice but dismissed allegations that passengers were put at greater risk during this incident.