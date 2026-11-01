Iran declares Royal Navy, Royal Air Force 'terrorist organizations'
What's the story
Iran has officially designated the United Kingdom's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (RAF) as "terrorist organizations." The announcement was made by Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday. The move comes after a security incident at RAF Fairford airbase in England, which UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham linked to Iranian involvement. In connection with this incident, two men have been charged under Britain's National Security Act.
Retaliatory action
Retaliatory move by Iran
Iran's decision to designate the Royal Navy and RAF as terrorist organizations is seen as a retaliatory move against the United States' designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
The Iranian foreign ministry said that this decision was taken in response to what it called "a series of hostile actions by Britain over the past year."
These actions included allowing military and logistical support on British soil during an ongoing war.
Espionage law
Iran also classified Britain's MI6 as 'hostile group'
In addition to designating the Royal Navy and RAF as terrorist organizations, Iran's foreign ministry has also classified Britain's MI6 as a "hostile group."
The ministry said that MI6 will be governed by an Iranian espionage law concerning Israel and other countries.
This move further escalates tensions between Iran and the UK amid ongoing hostilities with the US.
Base controversy
US bombers were based at RAF Fairford
RAF Fairford was used by US bombers for strikes on Iran, but they were pulled out after security concerns arose from arrests made outside the base on September 27.
Tehran's ambassador to Britain denied accusations of Iranian coordination in these activities.
The US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on February 28 this year, killing its then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other key leaders.