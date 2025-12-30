Iran: Protests boil over over currency's plunge to record low

Iran has witnessed its largest protests in three years as the country's currency, the rial, plunged to a record low against the US dollar. The unrest was further fueled by the resignation of Mohammad Reza Farzin, head of Iran's Central Bank. The protests began on Monday with traders and shopkeepers rallying in Tehran 's Saadi Street and Shush neighborhood near the Grand Bazaar, CNN reported.

Nationwide unrest Protests spread nationwide amid economic turmoil The protests have since spread to other major cities such as Isfahan, Shiraz, and Mashhad. In some areas of Tehran, police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse protesters. The demonstrations are reminiscent of the 2022 unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. Witnesses said traders closed their shops and called on others to join them in a strike against the government's economic policies.

Economic impact Currency crash intensifies inflationary pressure The rial had fallen to 1.42 million rials per dollar on Sunday before slightly recovering to 1.38 million on Monday. When Farzin took office in 2022, the currency was trading at around 430,000 rials per dollar. The currency crash has intensified inflationary pressure across Iran's economy, with annual inflation rising to 42.2% in December from November levels. Food prices skyrocketed by a staggering 72% year-on-year, while health and medical costs increased by 50%.

Economic fears Fears of hyperinflation and tax increases Economists fear these trends could lead to hyperinflation, especially after recent gasoline price changes increased transport and living costs. Further anxiety has been fueled by reports that the government plans to raise taxes in the new Iranian year starting March 21. The protests are a stark reminder of how economic stress can act as a catalyst for broader political discontent in Iran.