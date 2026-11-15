Iran drones strike Bahrain air base amid escalating US-Iran conflict
What's the story
Iran has launched an attack on Bahrain, the latest incident amid skirmishes between Iran and the US. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted radar positions at Bahrain's Riffa Air Base with six drones. The base is located just south of Manama, Bahrain's capital. According to The Wall Street Journal, it wasn't immediately clear if there was any damage, though people around Manama said they heard blasts.
Alert sounded
Bahrain issues missile-alert sirens
In response to the attack, Bahrain authorities issued missile-alert sirens and advised residents to take shelter.
Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, has not commented on the matter.
The incident comes after a similar attack just days earlier, where Iran claimed to have targeted an American early-warning radar.
Interception success
US intercepts Iranian drones in previous attack
The United States military's Central Command had successfully intercepted two Iranian drones that were targeting Bahrain in the previous attack.
The US has been focusing on economically pressuring Tehran with a blockade at sea and urging Iran's neighbors to stop trade by land.
President Donald Trump has indicated he does not wish to return to major combat, yet skirmishes continue over control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway.
Ongoing conflict
US strikes on Iranian sites
US forces have conducted several strikes on Iranian sites in recent weeks, including Qeshm Island, which is home to a major Revolutionary Guard naval facility.
These strikes are aimed at preventing Iran from attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite the ongoing conflict, Trump has downplayed their significance as minor actions.