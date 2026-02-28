Iran launches missiles toward Israel retaliating for strike on Tehran
What's the story
The Israeli military has reported that Iran launched missiles toward Israel in retaliation for a strike on Tehran. The exchange started after Israel conducted a "pre-emptive" strike against what it termed immediate security threats from Iran. Shortly after, air raid sirens were heard across parts of Israel as Iranian missiles were fired in response, military officials said.
Escalation details
US launches air and sea strikes against Iranian targets
The situation further escalated when the United States launched a series of air and sea strikes against Iranian targets. The exact details of these operations are still unknown; however, one official said that the campaign could last several days. This comes after US President Donald Trump called the operation "massive and ongoing" in a recorded message on Truth Social.
Presidential statement
Our objective is to defend American people: Trump
In his message, Trump vowed to stop Tehran from getting a nuclear weapon. He said Iran's ballistic missile program was a direct threat to both regional allies, as well as the United States. "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," he added.