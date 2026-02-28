LOADING...
Israel reported missile launches from Iran

Iran launches missiles toward Israel retaliating for strike on Tehran

By Snehil Singh
Feb 28, 2026
02:02 pm
The Israeli military has reported that Iran launched missiles toward Israel in retaliation for a strike on Tehran. The exchange started after Israel conducted a "pre-emptive" strike against what it termed immediate security threats from Iran. Shortly after, air raid sirens were heard across parts of Israel as Iranian missiles were fired in response, military officials said.

US launches air and sea strikes against Iranian targets

The situation further escalated when the United States launched a series of air and sea strikes against Iranian targets. The exact details of these operations are still unknown; however, one official said that the campaign could last several days. This comes after US President Donald Trump called the operation "massive and ongoing" in a recorded message on Truth Social.

Our objective is to defend American people: Trump

In his message, Trump vowed to stop Tehran from getting a nuclear weapon. He said Iran's ballistic missile program was a direct threat to both regional allies, as well as the United States. "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," he added.

