Iran behind suspected bomb plot at UK air force base? 

Army bomb disposal units were sent to the scene after a farmer spotted a "group of Middle Eastern-looking young ⁠guys running off through the trees" late at night and called 999.

This led to the discovery of three vans parked close to RAF Fairford.

The materials found in the vans are believed to be improvised explosive devices. Tests are being conducted to determine if these devices were viable.

Images circulating showed shirtless men being handcuffed in a dark country lane.