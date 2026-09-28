Iran behind suspected bomb plot at UK air force base?
What's the story
Counter-terrorism police in the United Kingdom are probing a possible link to Iran in a suspected bomb plot near an RAF base. The investigation was launched after police on Sunday arrested five men close to the airbase that is used by US long-range bombers in the war against Iran. They were arrested on terrorism charges. The arrests were made after three suspicious vans were spotted heading toward the RAF Fairford base in Gloucestershire.
Investigation details
Investigation launched after public alerted police
Army bomb disposal units were sent to the scene after a farmer spotted a "group of Middle Eastern-looking young guys running off through the trees" late at night and called 999.
This led to the discovery of three vans parked close to RAF Fairford.
The materials found in the vans are believed to be improvised explosive devices. Tests are being conducted to determine if these devices were viable.
Images circulating showed shirtless men being handcuffed in a dark country lane.
Ongoing investigation
Improvised explosive devices found in vans
The investigation is also looking into a possible Iranian motive, given the recent tensions between the US and Iran.
In July, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had warned that any base used for aggression against Iranian territory would be considered a legitimate target.
However, sources told The Guardian that nothing is ruled out, including a jihadist or other motive, and the UK threat level remains at severe, the second highest, indicating that an attack is highly likely.
Official statements
Contradicting statements from Trump and UK authorities
US President Donald Trump claimed the suspects had been looking to do "big damage" and had been under investigation by British and US authorities.
"We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage...and working with the British worked out great," Trump said.
This contradicts reports that authorities were unaware of the plot until alerted by a resident.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham called the situation "deeply concerning" and pledged to take all necessary steps to protect citizens.
Emergency measures
Residents evacuated as precautionary measure
As a precautionary measure, residents of Whelford were evacuated to the Cirencester leisure center. A 400m cordon was established around the suspicious vans.
The British government had given authorization to the US to use bombers based at Fairford to strike Iranian missile sites that were attacking ships in Hormuz.
Britain said in July its forces were ready to protect the country from any attack after the IRGC warned it not to allow US bombers to fly from Fairford.