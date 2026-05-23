Who is Iranian-linked terrorist who plotted Ivanka Trump's assassination

A terrorist trained by Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had reportedly planned to assassinate Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump . The plot was revealed after Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey and extradited to the United States. The 32-year-old Iraqi national had vowed revenge for the killing of Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in 2020.

Assassination blueprint Al-Saadi had blueprint of Trump's Florida home Al-Saadi was reportedly found with a blueprint of Ivanka Trump's Florida home during his arrest. He had also posted a map of their residence on X (formerly Twitter) in 2021, along with a threat that read, "Revenge is a matter of time." After Soleimani's death, Al-Saadi had allegedly gone around telling people he would "we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house."

Criminal background Al-Saadi's links to Iran and attacks on US targets Al-Saadi has been linked to several attacks on US and Jewish targets, including the bombing of the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam. He was also allegedly involved in a stabbing incident in London and a shooting at the US consulate in Toronto this year. Apart from being trained by IRGC, Al-Saadi was also an operative for Kata'ib Hizballah, an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group backed by Tehran and designated as a terrorist organization by the US.

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