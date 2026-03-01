Iran names interim leaders after Khamenei's killing in Israel-US strike
What's the story
Iran has announced an interim leadership council following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed after Israel and the US launched a "massive" and ongoing attack against Iran's leadership and military. The council comprises Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Guardian Council jurist member Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, and head of the Iranian judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje'i.
Retaliatory actions
US, Israel killed Khamenei in retaliatory strikes
The joint military operation comes after weeks of threats from US President Donald Trump that he would order military action if Iran did not agree to a new deal over its nuclear program. Trump said the goal of the operation is to "ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon." After the attacks, Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
Confirmation
Trump confirmed Khamenei's death
Trump confirmed Khamenei's death on Saturday, calling it "justice for the people of Iran" and "all Great Americans." He described Khamenei as "one of the most evil people in History." "This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS," he added.
Leadership transition
Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi?
Ayatollah Arafi has been appointed the jurist member of the leadership council and will temporarily fulfill the Supreme Leader's role. The 67-year-old cleric is a close associate of Khamenei and is a member of the Assembly of Experts, which appoints the Supreme Leader. He has also been a member of the Guardian Council and heads Iran's seminary system.
Power dynamics
About Iran's Supreme Leader
The Supreme Leader in Iran is the commander-in-chief of the military and has influence over the powerful Revolutionary Guard. The Guard leads an "Axis of Resistance," an informal Iran-led military coalition that operates across West Asia against the US and Israel. Only two Supreme Leaders have ruled Iran since its revolution: Ayatollah Khamenei and Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who led during Iraq's eight-year war with Iran.