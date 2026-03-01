Iran names interim leaders after Khamenei's killing in Israel-US strike 

Iran has announced an interim leadership council following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei . Khamenei was killed after Israel and the US launched a "massive" and ongoing attack against Iran's leadership and military. The council comprises Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Guardian Council jurist member Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, and head of the Iranian judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje'i.

Retaliatory actions US, Israel killed Khamenei in retaliatory strikes The joint military operation comes after weeks of threats from US President Donald Trump that he would order military action if Iran did not agree to a new deal over its nuclear program. Trump said the goal of the operation is to "ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon." After the attacks, Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Confirmation Trump confirmed Khamenei's death Trump confirmed Khamenei's death on Saturday, calling it "justice for the people of Iran" and "all Great Americans." He described Khamenei as "one of the most evil people in History." "This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS," he added.

Leadership transition Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Ayatollah Arafi has been appointed the jurist member of the leadership council and will temporarily fulfill the Supreme Leader's role. The 67-year-old cleric is a close associate of Khamenei and is a member of the Assembly of Experts, which appoints the Supreme Leader. He has also been a member of the Guardian Council and heads Iran's seminary system.

