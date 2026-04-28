Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz, with 3 conditions

Iran has proposed a deal to the United States , offering to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The proposal, presented by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visits to Oman and Pakistan over the weekend, comes with three conditions. These include lifting the US blockade on Iran and its ports, ending hostilities in the Middle East, and postponing discussions on Tehran's nuclear program.

Deal skepticism US officials skeptical about Iran's proposal However, US officials have expressed skepticism over Iran's proposal. President Donald Trump and his national security team are reportedly not satisfied with the deal, although the reasons have not been elucidated. However, Trump has been adamant that Iran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, a key reason for his administration's military actions in the region.

Nuclear concerns Rubio rules out agreement without addressing nuclear program US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also ruled out any agreement that doesn't address Iran's nuclear program. "We can't let them get away with it," Rubio said in a Fox News interview. "We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting toward a nuclear weapon at any point."

Advertisement

Proposal silence White House silent on Iran's proposal So far, the White House has remained silent on Iran's proposal. However, officials briefed on the matter have said discussions will continue over the war and Tehran's enrichment efforts. Trump has previously suggested that negotiations could be conducted over the phone. "The United States will not negotiate through the press—we have been clear about our red lines," Olivia Wales, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Negotiation impasse Iran yet to authorize negotiators to make concessions Reportedly, Iran's leadership has not authorized its negotiators to make concessions on the nuclear deal. This could hinder any attempts at forging a peace agreement between the two nations. Even Trump has expressed frustration over Tehran's inability to negotiate with his administration. "Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don't know!" Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.