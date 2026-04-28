Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz, with 3 conditions
What's the story
Iran has proposed a deal to the United States, offering to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The proposal, presented by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visits to Oman and Pakistan over the weekend, comes with three conditions. These include lifting the US blockade on Iran and its ports, ending hostilities in the Middle East, and postponing discussions on Tehran's nuclear program.
Deal skepticism
US officials skeptical about Iran's proposal
However, US officials have expressed skepticism over Iran's proposal. President Donald Trump and his national security team are reportedly not satisfied with the deal, although the reasons have not been elucidated. However, Trump has been adamant that Iran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, a key reason for his administration's military actions in the region.
Nuclear concerns
Rubio rules out agreement without addressing nuclear program
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also ruled out any agreement that doesn't address Iran's nuclear program. "We can't let them get away with it," Rubio said in a Fox News interview. "We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting toward a nuclear weapon at any point."
Proposal silence
White House silent on Iran's proposal
So far, the White House has remained silent on Iran's proposal. However, officials briefed on the matter have said discussions will continue over the war and Tehran's enrichment efforts. Trump has previously suggested that negotiations could be conducted over the phone. "The United States will not negotiate through the press—we have been clear about our red lines," Olivia Wales, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Negotiation impasse
Iran yet to authorize negotiators to make concessions
Reportedly, Iran's leadership has not authorized its negotiators to make concessions on the nuclear deal. This could hinder any attempts at forging a peace agreement between the two nations. Even Trump has expressed frustration over Tehran's inability to negotiate with his administration. "Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don't know!" Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.
Standoff persists
US and Iran locked in standoff over oil trade
The US and Iran remain locked in a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil and gas passes in peacetime. The US blockade aims to stop Iran from selling its oil, depriving it of crucial revenue. However, this has also led to skyrocketing oil and gasoline prices ahead of important midterm elections for Trump.